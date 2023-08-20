Basit Ali supports Pakistan to beat India in Asia Cup 2023

Basit Ali favors Pakistan winning against India in the Asia Cup due to their robust middle order.

Basit listed Pakistan’s batting strength, saying they have a better middle order than India.

He discussed India’s struggle with selecting No. 4 and their uncertain wicketkeeper choice.

Ex-Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali stated that the Pakistani team possesses a stronger middle order than their rival India, making them favorites to win the upcoming Asia Cup match.

In a video on his YouTube channel, the 52-year-old analyzed Pakistan’s batting, emphasizing that the team led by Babar Azam boasts a superior and more stable middle order.

“We have Babar, Fakhar, Imam, and Rizwan at the top, Iftikhar and Salman Ali in the middle, and Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz can be a bit handy down the order. In comparison, we have a better middle order than India,” Basit said.

He then discussed India’s ongoing challenge in identifying a suitable player for the No. 4 position, along with their uncertainty in finalizing their preferred wicketkeeper.

“If Ishan Kishan plays at no. 5, fingers are crossed. No idea how he will perform there. India could also play Tilak Varma at no. 3 and bring Kohli at no. 4,” he stated.

Despite India’s apparent middle-order challenges, Basit acknowledged that if the team’s top-order performs well, they would be tough to defeat.

“India will face problems at no. 4, 5, and 6. They have three top-class batters in Rohit, Virat, and Gill at the top. India will depend on their top three. If they perform, it will be difficult to beat India at the World Cup and the Asia Cup.”

Simple Paraphase: Pakistan will take on India on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka, in the third match of the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi

The squad for India is still pending an announcement.

