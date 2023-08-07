BCCI faces flak over handling of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket boards are dissatisfied with the handling of the Cricket World Cup by BCCI.

The ICC is unhappy with BCCI’s handling of the World Cup.

The ICC is also unhappy with BCCI’s handling of the World Cup.

Advertisement

Several cricket boards from different countries have expressed dissatisfaction with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over their handling of important matters concerning the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, according to sources reported on Sunday.

With the World Cup just two months away, BCCI has not yet released the final schedule of the major event and has not initiated the ticket-selling process, which has sparked frustration among board members of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Among various administrative concerns, the scheduling of the World Cup is the most significant issue. While BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that some match schedules will be adjusted due to religious festivals in India, the exact dates for these rescheduled matches have not been provided by BCCI, causing uncertainty for certain teams.

Many cricket enthusiasts plan to travel to India to witness their favorite teams in action during this prominent cricketing event. However, they are facing uncertainty as BCCI has not finalized the ticketing procedure.

It’s worth noting that tickets for the T20 World Cup 2022 held in Australia were made available six months prior to the event.

Additional sources have indicated that the ICC’s commercial department is displeased with BCCI’s decision to hold India vs New Zealand match in Dharamshala, as they believe that a match of such significance should not be hosted in a smaller stadium due to potential economic issues.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Pakistan cleared to play in ICC World Cup 2023 Pakistan cleared to play in ICC World Cup 2023. Pakistan has consistently...