BCCI officials likely to visit Pakistan for 2023 Asia Cup: report

The President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, received an invitation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to attend the opening match of the Asia Cup.

According to a media report, Roger Binny, the current President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and Vice President Rajeev Shukla are considering a visit to Pakistan for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup.

According to a report from Cricket Pakistan last week, Jay Shah, the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and BCCI Secretary, was extended an invitation by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to witness the Asia Cup‘s inaugural match. The tournament is set to commence with Pakistan facing Nepal on August 30 in Multan.

The media report additionally mentioned that PCB has invited notable figures from the ICC leadership, such as ICC Chairman Greg Barclay, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice, and General Manager Cricket Wasim Khan.

The 2023 Asia Cup is set to occur in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17. Pakistan is placed in Group A alongside Nepal and India, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.

