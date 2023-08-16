Ben Stokes to return for England in ODIs for World Cup defense

Ben Stokes has reversed his earlier retirement from ODIs.

England’s dynamic all-rounder, Ben Stokes, has chosen to rescind his earlier retirement from one-day internationals (ODIs), according to the announcement by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday.

The talented left-handed batsman has been named in the squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Last July, Stokes had officially ended his ODI career, shortly after being appointed as England’s Test captain. However, he has now reversed this decision, which means he will be eligible to participate in England’s defense of their 50-overs Cricket World Cup title scheduled for October and November.

“This is the squad we are going to put forward,” England Men’s National Selector, Luke Wright, said.

“It’s incredibly hard on some players that are going to miss out. It shows the strength and depth we have in English Cricket and there are other names who are knocking on the door as well.

“With the balance of the squad, and with only fifteen that you can name it’s incredibly tough.

“The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again.”

Ben was named the standout performer in the 2019 World Cup final held on their home ground. In this crucial match, they scored an impressive unbeaten 84 runs, contributing significantly to England's victory over New Zealand in an intense super over. Furthermore, they showcased their talent by delivering a pivotal performance of 52 not out in the final of the Twenty20 World Cup the previous year. This achievement led England to secure the championship by defeating Pakistan in the Melbourne final. However, there is a potential concern regarding the persistent issue with their left knee, which became more pronounced this year. This condition impacted their ability to bowl during the final three Ashes Tests held in July. Despite this setback, England managed to rally from a 2-0 deficit against Australia and evened out the series with a 2-2 result.

