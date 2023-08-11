Big Bash League draft sees return of Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is being considered for a return to the BBL.

Pooran had a successful stint with Melbourne Stars in the 2020-21 BBL.

Pooran’s recent impressive display was 137 off 55 balls in the MLC final.

Advertisement

Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies left-handed batsman, is considering a potential return to the Big Bash League (BBL) as he has been listed among six overseas batters who are part of the upcoming draft next month.

Pooran had a previous stint in the BBL during the 2020-21 season, representing Melbourne Stars. In one of his matches, he stood out by smashing 65 off 26 balls with eight sixes against Sydney Sixers, although the Stars narrowly lost the match by one wicket.

His inclusion in the draft list has garnered attention due to his recent impressive performances, including scoring 137 off 55 balls for MI New York in the MLC final, leading them to the title. He has continued to shine in the T20I series against India.

English batsman Laurie Evans is also looking at a potential return to the league. He missed the previous season with Perth Scorchers due to a provisional suspension following a positive doping test. Although his suspension was lifted in March, he still awaits a hearing later this year. He plays for Manchester Originals in the Hundred and was part of the T20 Blast for Surrey.

Other notable names in the draft include Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Faf du Plessis, and Colin Munro. Hales, who recently retired from international cricket, is eligible for retention by Sydney Thunder, as is Rossouw.

Du Plessis, who was initially unpicked in last year’s draft but later secured a deal with Scorchers, could also be retained. Munro, the New Zealand left-handed batsman, played for Brisbane Heat in the previous season, making 278 runs at a strike rate of 150.27, making him a viable option for a return.

Advertisement

The upcoming BBL, set to begin on December 7, has been shortened to a 43-game season. However, there may still be scheduling conflicts with other T20 leagues such as the IPL in the UAE and the South African T20.

Overseas players in the draft can choose from three categories – gold (AUD$300,000), silver (AUD$200,000), and bronze (AUD$100,000). The BBL will also select a group of prominent players as platinum picks, with a salary of AUD$420,000, if they are available for the entire tournament.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read WI vs IND: Nicholas Pooran stars as Caribbean team triumph over India Pooran said he was delighted to contribute to the team's win. Pooran's...