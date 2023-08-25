Advertisement
Edition: English
Binny, Shukla may make historic visit to Pakistan during Asia Cup

Binny, Shukla may make historic visit to Pakistan during Asia Cup
  • BCCI President is considering visiting Pakistan during the upcoming Asia Cup.
  • The PCB has invited all the top officials to the tournament.
  • The 2023 Asia Cup will be played in the 50-over format.
Roger Binny, the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), along with Rajeev Shukla, the vice president, is reportedly considering a visit to Pakistan during the upcoming Asia Cup, as indicated by sources.

This development follows the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) issuance of invitations for the event to members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Additionally, the BCCI Secretary and ACC President, Jay Shah, has been extended an invitation by the PCB.

Invitations have been extended to all ACC board members, ICC Chairman Greg Barclay, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice, and General Manager Cricket Wasim Khan by the PCB.

The 2023 Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan is grouped with Nepal and India in Group A, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.

The tournament’s opening match will see Pakistan facing Nepal, who are participating in their maiden Asia Cup, on August 30 in Multan.

The Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 will comprise the top two teams from each group. In case either Pakistan or India fails to qualify, Nepal will take their spot. Similarly, Afghanistan will replace Sri Lanka or Bangladesh if they do not advance.

Of the total matches, four will be held in Pakistan, while nine, including the final, will be hosted in Sri Lanka.

Unlike the format alternation between T20 and ODI in recent editions, the 2023 Asia Cup will be played in the 50-over format to aid teams in their preparation for the World Cup in India later this year.

India, the reigning champions of the 50-over Asia Cup, secured the title in the last edition held in 2018.

