Blind archer Bakhtawar Khalid makes history carrying Pakistani flag at World Games 2023

Bakhtawar Khalid’s presence at World Games 2023 marks a pivotal moment.

Bakhtawar shifted from dentistry to archery, embodying resilience and adaptability.

Bakhtawar’s participation underscores the universal message of perseverance.

Advertisement

At the World Games 2023, which begins on August 24 at the University of Birmingham arena, Dr. Bakhtawar Khalid Kayani will make history as the first blind woman archer to carry the Pakistani flag.

Making progress in the realm of archery for the blind is a noteworthy accomplishment in many ways, even though the sport has only recently begun to take root in Pakistan.

In all likelihood, Bakhtawar, a V-2 archer, would make history as the first female Asian Blind person to display her archery prowess at the Games designed specifically for blind archers.

World No. 2 in the men’s division Mohammad Tanvir has not yet left for the UK.

“In all probabilities, Tanvir will get his visa by Monday,” secretary of Pakistan Archery Federation Zulfikar Butt said.

Zulfikar was extremely complimentary of Bakhtawar, whose presence at the Games will inspire new national sporting trends.

Advertisement

“It is never easy to cross all the hurdles to get a chance to earn distinction of representing the country at the World Games. I think the credit must go to Bakhtawar and her family to ensure her participation,” he said.

“The federation contributed a bit in ensuring her participation that could not have been possible without hectic efforts made for her entry into the Games.”

Organized by the International Blind Sports Association, the World Games present a debut opportunity for Bakhtawar to make her entry onto a platform where she can bring honors to her country in the coming months and years.

While she was a young dental student, Bakhtawar achieved a silver medal with three distinctions, showcasing her academic excellence.

However, her life took an unexpected turn during her second year of dentistry when she began losing her eyesight due to Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Despite this significant hurdle, she redefined her trajectory with unwavering support from her family. She shifted her focus to the development sector and subsequently to the public sector.

Advertisement

Currently, Bakhtawar is pursuing an MBA in hospital services management while actively working in a private hospital. Amidst her professional journey, she discovered a newfound passion for archery.

Recognizing the transformative impact of this sport, particularly for the visually impaired community, she embraced archery as a personal source of motivation.

Her conviction that “if she can do it, anyone can” became the driving force propelling her ambition to take this passion to an international level, ultimately representing Pakistan.

The journey to the World Games 2023 was marked by challenges that pushed Bakhtawar to step out of her comfort zone and embrace growth.

A crucial catalyst in her journey was the unwavering support of Habib Bank Limited, whose substantial contributions propelled her toward realizing her dream.

Furthermore, Dr. Bakhtawar’s aspirations received support from prominent organizations such as the Al-Shifa Foundation of North America, Youth Impact, and numerous individual contributors.

Advertisement

These socially conscious entities recognized the potential for positive societal impact through nurturing high-potential individuals like Dr. Bakhtawar.

As the World Games 2023 unfolds in Birmingham, Dr. Bakhtawar Khalid stands not only as an athlete but as a representation of courage, determination, and the indomitable human spirit. Her journey serves as an inspiration to individuals worldwide, showcasing the strength of perseverance in overcoming challenges and transforming aspirations into reality.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Tokyo Olympics 2020: Turkey claim First-Ever Gold Medal Win In Archery Turkish archer Mete Gazoz has bagged the first gold medal for Turkey...