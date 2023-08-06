Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Boxer Khan tries to win back wife with £130K Mercedes

Boxer Khan tries to win back wife with £130K Mercedes

Articles
Advertisement
Boxer Khan tries to win back wife with £130K Mercedes

Boxer Khan tries to win back wife with £130K Mercedes

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Boxer Khan tries to win back wife with £130K Mercedes.
  • Khan uploaded a meticulously edited video on his Instagram.
  • Khan made significant financial investments.
Advertisement

Amir Khan, the British-Pakistani boxer, decided to salvage his marriage after facing a sexting scandal that nearly led to a separation.

To dispel any rumors about their relationship, Khan surprised his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, with a lavish gift – a new Mercedes G-Class beautifully adorned with a red ribbon. The heartwarming gesture was captured on video and quickly gained popularity across social media.

Advertisement

“Amir Khan has bought wife Faryal Makhdoom a brand new Mercedes G-Class wrapped in red ribbon in another hint towards a reunion in the wake of reports they had separated over a sexting scandal,” reports

Advertisement

Khan uploaded a meticulously edited video on his Instagram profile featuring a grey Mercedes G-Class adorned with a red ribbon and red balloons. Khan was seen seated in the passenger seat while Faryal drove the car.

Advertisement

“Little gift for @faryalmakhdoom. I know how much she loves G wagons so I wanted to surprise her. Hope you like it,” Khan wrote on the picture and video-sharing site.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, this wasn’t the initial instance where Khan made significant financial investments to salvage his marriage. Recently, he dedicated a substantial sum of £100k to support his wife’s makeup business.

Advertisement

In the past, Khan has publicly expressed remorse for his actions, acknowledging his mistakes and the pain he caused his wife. He has expressed his willingness to undergo therapy to prevent any future wrongdoing.

Advertisement

“I am willing to go to therapy to stop me sending texts to women who aren’t my wife.

“I think nowadays with mental health issues, any help goes a long way. It’s definitely something I would do. Things like that do help, so maybe it’s something to think about,” he said

He, however, unapologetically said: “I don’t think I was cheating; it was just a few texts. But I regret doing it.”

Advertisement

Khan’s infidelity has been a recurring issue in his marriage with his wife ever since they got married in 2013.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Defending Champions USWNT Crash Out of FIFA Women’s World Cup
Defending Champions USWNT Crash Out of FIFA Women’s World Cup

United States eliminated from the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Spain put...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story