Boxer Khan tries to win back wife with £130K Mercedes.

Amir Khan, the British-Pakistani boxer, decided to salvage his marriage after facing a sexting scandal that nearly led to a separation. To dispel any rumors about their relationship, Khan surprised his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, with a lavish gift – a new Mercedes G-Class beautifully adorned with a red ribbon. The heartwarming gesture was captured on video and quickly gained popularity across social media.

"Amir Khan has bought wife Faryal Makhdoom a brand new Mercedes G-Class wrapped in red ribbon in another hint towards a reunion in the wake of reports they had separated over a sexting scandal," reports

Khan uploaded a meticulously edited video on his Instagram profile featuring a grey Mercedes G-Class adorned with a red ribbon and red balloons. Khan was seen seated in the passenger seat while Faryal drove the car.

“Little gift for @faryalmakhdoom. I know how much she loves G wagons so I wanted to surprise her. Hope you like it,” Khan wrote on the picture and video-sharing site.

Nevertheless, this wasn't the initial instance where Khan made significant financial investments to salvage his marriage. Recently, he dedicated a substantial sum of £100k to support his wife's makeup business. In the past, Khan has publicly expressed remorse for his actions, acknowledging his mistakes and the pain he caused his wife. He has expressed his willingness to undergo therapy to prevent any future wrongdoing.

“I am willing to go to therapy to stop me sending texts to women who aren’t my wife.

“I think nowadays with mental health issues, any help goes a long way. It’s definitely something I would do. Things like that do help, so maybe it’s something to think about,” he said

He, however, unapologetically said: “I don’t think I was cheating; it was just a few texts. But I regret doing it.”

Khan's infidelity has been a recurring issue in his marriage with his wife ever since they got married in 2013.

