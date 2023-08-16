Bradburn reveals Pakistan’s strategy for Afghanistan series

Bradburn further delved into Pakistan’s mentality and how they have transformed their playing style.

Ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, Grant Bradburn, the head coach of Pakistan, revealed that the team is planning to take on an aggressive strategy.

“Cricket is changing, so we decided to plan accordingly,” Bradburn said while talking to the media. “A glimpse of Pakistan was seen in the series against New Zealand and we will continue playing that way.”

“Sri Lankan conditions will not be difficult but we will play with an attacking mindset,” he added.

Advertisement The individual aged 57 also discussed the team’s director, Mickey Arthur, mentioning that the coaching personnel is in communication with the individual from South Africa. Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are in contact with Mickey Arthur, he is a part [of coaching stuff] and it is not difficult to work without him. He will join us on August 23 and will be with the team in World Cup, New Zealand and Australia tours.”

Advertisement Bradburn subsequently discussed the areas in which the team requires enhancement and delved into the imminent ODI series versus Afghanistan. Advertisement

“We need to be more attacking in middle-overs. In the past, we have struggled there and now we have been working on it.

“We are happy to see the way players have worked in the recent camps. They are also playing cricket leagues like The Hundred and Lanka Premier League (LPL). Our mindset on how we have to play is very clear.

“We only think of one match at a time. At this moment, all we are thinking about is Afghanistan. They are a tough team whom we respect a lot,” Bradburn added.

Advertisement Finally, he expressed approval of the selection of Inzamam-ul-Haq as the head selector and also discussed the alterations made to the Asia Cup team. Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is great to have a veteran like Inzamam, we have worked together previously,” he said.

“Having someone like Faheem Ashraf in the squad is good, we are hoping he will finish matches now. We have great options like Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz so we need to instil confidence in them,” he concluded.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.