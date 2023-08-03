Advertisement Britain fails to qualify for UCI Cycling World Championships.

Tanfield managed to walk without assistance.

“Following his crash in this morning’s men’s team pursuit qualification, Charlie Tanfield was assessed immediately by the on site medical team before being taken to hospital for further treatment,” British Cycling said in a statement.

“We wish Charlie a very speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on his bike soon. Unfortunately, the men’s team pursuit riders will not progress in the competition.”

Denmark’s team, consisting of Niklas Larsen, Carl-Frederik Bevort, Frederik Madsen, and Lasse Leth, achieved an impressive time of 3:46.816 in the qualifiers, securing the top position. New Zealand and Italy followed closely to make up the top three.

The eight fastest teams, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and Japan, successfully advanced to round 1. Unfortunately, Belgium, China, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States did not qualify for the next stage.

Round 1 is scheduled for Friday, while the finals are set to take place on Saturday.

