Carmona’s father dies after Women’s World Cup final

Spain defeated England 1-0 in the final with Olga Carmona.

Carmona’s father passed away on the day before the final.

Spain’s victory is their first ever in the Women’s World Cup.

Advertisement

Spain’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final champion, Olga Carmona, revealed that she learned about her father’s passing shortly before leading her team to their historic first World Cup victory.

Carmona’s father had been battling an illness and passed away on Friday, August 19th.

To ensure her focus during the final, the 23-year-old was intentionally not informed about her father’s death by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

The RFEF released a statement with the heartbreaking news just a few hours after the conclusion of the final match.

“The RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you, Olga,” RFEF said in the statement.

Advertisement Carmona eventually used her X profile to express thoughts regarding her late father. Advertisement

Advertisement

“And without being aware of it, I had my Star before kick off,” she wrote. “I know you gave me the strength to accomplish something truly unique. I know you were watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad,” the footballer wrote on X.

Advertisement Real Madrid, the team that Hermoso is a part of, also expressed their respects to the player’s father in an official announcement. Advertisement

“Real Madrid would like to extend our condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Olga, her family and all her loved ones. May he rest in peace,” the club said in a statement.

Advertisement Advertisement Spain defeated England 1-0 in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final held at Stadium Australia on Sunday, August 20. The winning goal was scored by Olga Carmona, the left-back, in the 29th minute. Carmona, who is 23 years and 69 days old, became the second-youngest player to score in both the semi-final and final of a single edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The record for the youngest player to achieve this feat is held by Alex Morgan from the United States, who accomplished it in 2011 at the age of 22 years and 15 days. Spain’s victory in this final makes them the fifth team to win the Women’s World Cup. The previous champions include the United States (4 titles), Germany (2 titles), Norway (1 title), and Japan (1 title). Prior to this year’s tournament, Spain had only managed to win one match in the entire history of the competition. Also Read Rubiales slammed for kissing Hermoso after Spain’s win Luis Rubiales kissed Spain's striker Jennifer Hermoso. Hermoso did not approve of... Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement