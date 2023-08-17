City defender Ake insists team is still “hungry” for trophies

Ake believes that winning titles in the upcoming season.

He praised the team’s resilience in overcoming a one-goal deficit.

He also praised Cole Palmer for his performance in the match.

Advertisement

Nathan Ake, a defender for Manchester City, holds the belief that clinching titles in the upcoming 2023-24 season will pose a considerable challenge for his team.

Just recently, Manchester City achieved a significant victory by claiming their inaugural UEFA Super Cup title. The team managed by Pep Guardiola exhibited resilience by recovering from a one-goal deficit, ultimately securing a 1-1 draw within the regular 90-minute play. Subsequently, they triumphed over Sevilla in a penalty shootout, securing a 5-4 victory in Athens.

It’s noteworthy that in the previous season, Manchester City achieved a remarkable feat by securing a treble, which encompassed victories in the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and the FA Cup.

“We are still hungry to win titles,” Ake was quoted as saying by mancity.com. “I think you could see today that everyone was so happy to win the game and we know that especially the final, it’s not going to come easily and we are not just going to outplay everyone.

“Yes, overcome tough moments and I think we did that today. We came back from 1-0 behind: we kept going, we kept trying, even when things weren’t going very well, you know, we kept trying, we kept believe and that’s what we have to do [for] the whole season.”

Advertisement He also praised Cole Palmer, the player who netted the leveling goal for Manchester City in the 63rd minute of the match against Sevilla. Advertisement

Advertisement

“[He was] very good,” said Ake when asked about Palmer’s performance after the trophy celebrations.

“He always wants the ball. He’s very dangerous dribbling. He’s unpredictable. So, especially in the second half, I think he was incredible today.

“His goal as well but also his overall play – he was very good. He’s shown that many times now for us, so, he’s an amazing player.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read