Colombia reach Women’s World Cup quarter-finals for first time.

Usme’s goal scored in the 51st minute.

Catalina Usme, the captain of Colombia's team, secured a goal during the second half, leading her team to a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia. This triumph earned Colombia a spot in the quarter-finals for the first time in their history. Usme's goal, scored in the 51st minute, elicited a jubilant reaction from the Colombian supporters, who celebrated this significant achievement with great enthusiasm.

“We are representing the whole continent of South America,” Colombia coach Nelson Abadia said

“This (result) has a very special meaning. When we qualified for the World Cup the first thing I said to my team was, ‘We’re not just here to spend time, we want to make history’.”

Lorne Donaldson, the coach of Jamaica's national team, expressed his pride in the team's advancements, four years after they were knocked out of their group in France following three significant losses. Despite facing financial issues due to a pay dispute with their national federation, the players persevered and even used crowdfunding to gather funds for their expenses leading up to the tournament.

“I feel very happy for the players that they could perform at this level without adequate games to play (before),” he said.

“I just think (Colombia) played a better game. I think technically they were just better than us.

“We made some bad mistakes. I give credit to them, they were ready to play.”

Jamaica maintained their streak of not conceding any goals throughout the tournament, effectively containing Colombia in the early stages. This strategy led to several forceful tackles that left Colombian players visibly affected on the field.

Linda Caicedo, Colombia’s promising young talent, struggled to make an impact from the left side. Colombia’s first notable opportunity to score emerged during a corner kick in the 38th minute. Unfortunately, the chance was squandered as Jorelyn Carabali’s forceful volley from the outer edge of the penalty area soared over the crossbar.

Referee Kate Jacewicz grew impatient with Jamaica’s aggressive playing style, resulting in yellow cards being issued to defender Chantelle Swaby and midfielder Drew Spence within a five-minute span just before halftime.

In the second half, the momentum shifted when Colombia’s newcomer Ana Maria Guzman made a game-changing move. The 18-year-old full-back delivered a precise long cross that found Usme unmarked on the right side. Usme skillfully evaded Jamaica’s defender Deneisha Blackwood and struck a low, left-footed shot into the far corner of the net.

Jamaica had an excellent opportunity to equalize shortly afterward when Jody Brown connected with Blackwood’s corner kick right in front of the goal. However, Brown’s header hit the base of the left post and stayed out.

As the match progressed and normal time waned, Jamaica increased their attacking efforts out of desperation. Nonetheless, Colombia effectively managed to contain Khadija Shaw, Jamaica’s main attacking threat.

In the 82nd minute, Jamaica’s Drew Spence rose to meet a cross from Tiffany Cameron, but her header narrowly missed the left post. This near miss allowed Colombia to hold on and secure their victory as the game came to an end.

