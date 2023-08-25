Crystal Palace make shock move for Eden Hazard

Advertisement Eden Hazard is a free agent after leaving Real Madrid.

Crystal Palace is interested in signing him.

Roy Hodgson wants to bring Hazard to Selhurst Park.

Following a challenging three-year period marked by injuries and misfortune at Real Madrid, Eden Hazard, the Belgian footballer, remained in the background after becoming a free agent.

However, a change in fortune appears to be in the offing for Hazard, as reports from The Guardian on Friday suggest that Premier League club Crystal Palace is preparing a surprising move for him.

This move comes in the wake of Crystal Palace parting ways with Wilfried Zaha, prompting their manager Roy Hudson to express a strong interest in bringing Hazard on board.

After a disappointing stint with Real Madrid, Hazard had contemplated retirement.

Nevertheless, the prospect of returning to the Premier League, where he enjoyed significant success over six to seven years, might entice the 32-year-old to reconsider ending his career.

Hazard, who is widely recognized as one of the most captivating footballers of the past two decades, first arrived in the English Premier League in 2012 when he signed with Chelsea after making a name for himself as a standout in Ligue 1 during his teenage years.

His tenure with Chelsea was marked by two league title victories and his recognition as the club’s Player of the Year for the 2014-15 season.

In the summer transfer window of 2019, Hazard made a high-profile move to Real Madrid, which was considered one of the biggest signings at that time.

Despite a challenging start at Madrid, during which he struggled with his fitness due to arriving out of shape, Hazard managed to turn the situation around through dedicated training and gradually became a pivotal player in the system under then-manager Zinedine Zidane.

One of Hazard’s most memorable performances with Real Madrid took place in a UEFA Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain during the 2019-20 season.

This game, which ended in a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in November 2019, showcased Hazard’s exceptional skills as he played a central role in Madrid’s attacking plays.

However, his time at Real Madrid took a turn for the worse in the 68th minute of that match when his Belgian teammate, Thomas Meunier, unintentionally struck Hazard’s right ankle while attempting to win the ball.

This unfortunate incident marked the beginning of a series of setbacks for the 32-year-old, as he endured multiple ankle surgeries and struggled to regain his peak physical condition and form.

In summary, Eden Hazard’s journey has been one of highs and lows, and the possibility of a move to Crystal Palace in the Premier League could be a turning point in his career after a challenging period at Real Madrid.