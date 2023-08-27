Daewood Davis injury brings Preseason game to early conclusion

Davis was hit by Jaguars linebacker Dequan Jackson.

During the preseason finale between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars, a concerning incident occurred in the fourth quarter involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis.

Following a collision, Davis was immobilized on the field and subsequently carted off. Unfortunately, the game was not resumed and concluded prematurely with 8:32 remaining.

Despite the problematic situation, the Dolphins reported that Davis was conscious and retained movement in his extremities. He was then transported to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville for further assessment.

Both Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson met with officials at midfield, joined later by the Jaguars’ Brandon McManus and the Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins, who are NFL Players Association player representatives for their teams. The purpose of their discussion was to consider the options available for the game’s continuation. After a brief deliberation, a mutual decision was reached to suspend the game. At the point of suspension, the Jaguars were leading 31-18.

“The two teams agreed that football shouldn’t be played anymore tonight,” McDaniel said after the game.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, it was the right call.”

Davis suffered an injury when he was hit by Jaguars linebacker Dequan Jackson as he was attempting to catch a pass from James Blackman. Jackson’s hit seemed to involve helmet-to-helmet contact with Davis, resulting in an unnecessary roughness penalty after the play.

Following the hit, Davis remained motionless on the field and was quickly surrounded by players and coaches from both teams. Medical staff immobilized him and placed him on a stretcher before transporting him off the field using a cart.

Daewood Davis, aged 24, had joined the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent from Western Kentucky. In 2022, he was recognized with an honorable mention on the Conference-USA team.

This incident marked the second occurrence of a preseason game being suspended in 2023 due to an injury. The previous week’s preseason match between the Patriots and the Packers was suspended due to an injury sustained by Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden. Thankfully, Bolden has since been discharged from the hospital and has rejoined the team.

