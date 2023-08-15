Dalvin Cook signs one-year deal with Jets, boosting their Super Bowl chances

Dalvin Cook signed a one-year deal with the Jets worth up to £8.6 million.

Cook joins a crowded Jets backfield

Cook’s signing is a significant coup for the Jets.

Advertisement

As confirmed by NFL Network, Dalvin Cook has secured a significant one-year contract with the New York Jets, valued at up to £8.6 million.

The former standout player for the Minnesota Vikings, who boasts three Pro Bowl selections, has a track record of consistently exceeding 1,000 rushing yards in recent years. Despite his impressive performance, Cook was released by the Vikings earlier this year.

Cook’s addition to the Jets strengthens their already well-equipped running back group, which includes the returning Breece Hall and Michael Carter.

The Jets have also added rookie Israel Abanikada through this year’s draft, along with second-year player Zonovan “Bam” Knight. Additionally, they’ve signed undrafted free agent Travis Dye from Oregon.

This signing closely follows comments made by Carter after the Jets’ pre-season victory over the Carolina Panthers. Cook’s one-year deal with the Jets aligns him with fellow notable acquisition Aaron Rodgers, enhancing New York’s ambitions for the upcoming season.

With this move, the Jets become the first NFL team to secure a Pro Bowl quarterback and running back in a single off-season. Led by coach Robert Saleh, the Jets, who recorded a 7-10 record last season, are poised for a more impressive performance.

Advertisement

The Jets’ 2023 season kicks off on September 11th as they take on the Buffalo Bills. Cook’s arrival not only boosts the team’s on-field capabilities but also raises hopes for a successful season characterized by his dynamic playing style and Rodgers’ exceptional quarterback skills. The combination of these two standout players marks a significant chapter in the Jets’ quest for a fruitful campaign.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read