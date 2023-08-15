Daniel Cormier questions possible USADA exemption for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is expected to return to the UFC in December.

McGregor has not participated in the USADA testing pool since July 2021.

McGregor has said he wants to fight Michael Chandler.

A possible US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) exemption has been questioned by UFC fighter Daniel Cormier in light of Conor McGregor’s expected comeback to the Octagon in December.

The Irishman hasn’t participated in the testing pool since fracturing his leg during their trilogy match against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, according to official documents on USADA’s website, which reveal he hasn’t yet turned in a sample for a drug test since then.

According to UFC policy, McGregor must successfully complete six months of required drug testing before participating in a bout, but he hasn’t started the program yet.

Cormier discussed the Irishman’s likely return in December on his YouTube channel.

“There really is no base amount of test that you have to take in order to be eligible,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel.

“It’s not like they say it’s six clean tests before you can fight. They may test McGregor more and maybe it’s not six months, maybe its three months and he takes as many tests as he needs to in order to be cleared to fight.

“Here’s where the issue becomes: You make that exception, then how do you implement this rule for the rest of the people?” Cormier said. “We’ve seen exceptions before, and generally, they are for the most high-profile and best fighters in the world, which – Conor McGregor does fit into that category.”

It should be emphasized that a UFC fighter can only avoid the required drug tests if “exceptional circumstances” apply.

Brock Lesnar, a former UFC fighter, used this strategy to compete against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in 2016 on short notice.

Although Lesnar received a unanimous decision victory, the outcome was later changed to a no-contest after the WWE superstar failed both a pre-fight and post-fight drug test.

Prior to this, McGregor listed the opponents he would like to face in his upcoming three contests.

“(Michael) Chandler next (in) December,” McGregor said. “And then (Justin) Gaethje (for the) BMF (belt) and then we’ll do Nate (Diaz) trilogy,” McGregor said.

