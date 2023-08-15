De Bruyne out for up to 4 months with hamstring injury

Spain makes history, beats Sweden to win FIFA Women’s World Cup
Manchester City’s midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be sidelined for a period of four months due to a hamstring injury suffered in the first match of the Premier League season.
The team’s manager, Pep Guardiola, has stated that De Bruyne will not be able to participate in their upcoming UEFA Super Cup match against Sevilla.
De Bruyne, a Belgian international, had to leave the field during the 36th minute of City’s victorious 3-0 game against Burnley last Friday.
It’s worth noting that De Bruyne also had to exit the field during the Champions League final in June, and Guardiola has confirmed that this recent injury is a recurrence of the same hamstring issue.
“It’s serious. We have to decide surgery or no surgery but he will be out for a few months,” Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.
“(A decision on surgery will be taken) in the next few days. It will be three or four months.”
