De Bruyne out for up to 4 months with hamstring injury

Manchester City’s midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be sidelined for a period of four months due to a hamstring injury suffered in the first match of the Premier League season.

The team’s manager, Pep Guardiola, has stated that De Bruyne will not be able to participate in their upcoming UEFA Super Cup match against Sevilla.

De Bruyne, a Belgian international, had to leave the field during the 36th minute of City’s victorious 3-0 game against Burnley last Friday.

It’s worth noting that De Bruyne also had to exit the field during the Champions League final in June, and Guardiola has confirmed that this recent injury is a recurrence of the same hamstring issue.