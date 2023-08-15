Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
De Bruyne out for up to 4 months with hamstring injury

De Bruyne out for up to 4 months with hamstring injury

Articles
Advertisement
De Bruyne out for up to 4 months with hamstring injury

De Bruyne out for up to 4 months with hamstring injury

Advertisement
Advertisement

Manchester City’s midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be sidelined for a period of four months due to a hamstring injury suffered in the first match of the Premier League season.

The team’s manager, Pep Guardiola, has stated that De Bruyne will not be able to participate in their upcoming UEFA Super Cup match against Sevilla.

De Bruyne, a Belgian international, had to leave the field during the 36th minute of City’s victorious 3-0 game against Burnley last Friday.

It’s worth noting that De Bruyne also had to exit the field during the Champions League final in June, and Guardiola has confirmed that this recent injury is a recurrence of the same hamstring issue.

Advertisement

“It’s serious. We have to decide surgery or no surgery but he will be out for a few months,” Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“(A decision on surgery will be taken) in the next few days. It will be three or four months.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Spain makes history, beats Sweden to win FIFA Women’s World Cup
Spain makes history, beats Sweden to win FIFA Women’s World Cup

Spain beat Sweden 2-1 in the Women's World Cup semi-finals. Spain will...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story