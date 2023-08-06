Defending Champions USWNT Crash Out of FIFA Women’s World Cup

Advertisement United States eliminated from the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Spain put on an impressive performance.

Japan secured their place in the quarter-finals.

The United States, who were the defending champions, suffered an early exit from the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 after a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat against Sweden at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia on Sunday.

The match remained goalless throughout the regulation and extra time, leading to a penalty shootout.

Sweden successfully converted five out of their seven penalties, while the US managed to score only four out of seven attempts. Unfortunately, Kelley O’Hara missed the crucial final penalty, which brought an end to her team’s journey in the World Cup.

Remarkably, it is the first time in the history of the Women’s World Cup that the USA has been eliminated before reaching the semi-final stage.