Defending Champions USWNT Crash Out of FIFA Women’s World Cup

The United States, who were the defending champions, suffered an early exit from the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 after a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat against Sweden at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia on Sunday.
The match remained goalless throughout the regulation and extra time, leading to a penalty shootout.
Sweden successfully converted five out of their seven penalties, while the US managed to score only four out of seven attempts. Unfortunately, Kelley O’Hara missed the crucial final penalty, which brought an end to her team’s journey in the World Cup.
Remarkably, it is the first time in the history of the Women’s World Cup that the USA has been eliminated before reaching the semi-final stage.
Earlier today, Spain put on an impressive performance and knocked Switzerland out of the World Cup with a resounding 5-1 victory. The Spaniards were dominant, taking a total of 26 shots, 10 of which were on target. Additionally, they showcased their excellent passing abilities, completing a total of 676 passes and controlling the game with 70% possession.
In the second Round of 16 match, Japan secured their place in the quarter-finals by defeating Norway 3-1. The Japanese team had complete control over the game and qualified for the quarters for the first time since 2015.
Meanwhile, in the third Round of 16 match, the Netherlands emerged victorious with a 2-0 win over South Africa, thanks to goals from Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn. The Dutch team displayed their dominance with more possession and advanced to the quarter-finals.
The Netherlands has been in excellent form at the Women’s World Cup, having lost only one of their last 11 games while keeping seven clean sheets during the process.
Looking ahead, Spain will face the Netherlands in the first quarter-final on August 11, while Japan will take on Sweden in the second quarter-final on the same day.
Remaining Round of 16 matches
August 7 — Monday
Match 5: England vs Nigeria @ Sun Corp Stadium, Australia
Match 6: Australia vs Denmark @ Stadium Australia, Australia
August 8 — Tuesday
Match 7: Jamaica vs Colombia @ Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Australia
Match 8: France vs Morocco @ Hindmarsh Stadium, Australia
