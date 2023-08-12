Dembele leaves Barcelona for PSG in search of new challenge

Ousmane Dembele has signed a five-year contract with PSG for €50 million.

Dembele leaves Barcelona after six years, where he won two Copa del Rey titles.

Dembele will be a key player for PSG in their quest for silverware.

Ousmane Dembele, a forward from France, has signed a five-year contract with Ligue 1 winners Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) after leaving Barcelona.

Dembele’s agreed-upon transfer to PSG for 50.4 million euros ($55.16 million) was confirmed by both teams on Saturday.

The 26-year-old’s contract with Barcelona was extended till June 2024. The move of the forward was agreed upon by the two teams. In six years, he won two Spanish Cups and three LaLiga championships.

“I’m delighted to be joining Paris St Germain and can’t wait to play for my new club,” Dembele told the club’s website. “I hope I can continue to grow here.”

Dembele’s professional journey commenced at the French team Stade Rennais, marking his debut during the 2015-16 season before transferring to the Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund.

He joined Barcelona in 2017 for a fee of 105 million euros plus potential additional payments, signing a five-year contract. Over the course of 185 appearances, Dembele scored 40 goals and provided 43 assists.

With 37 international caps, he was a member of the French national teams that clinched the World Cup in 2018 and reached the final in December.

Dembele has now joined PSG, where he will be alongside new signings such as Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar, Lee Kang-in, Hugo Ekitike, Lucas Hernandez, and Manuel Ugarte. Following the dismissal of manager Christophe Galtier in July, the club appointed former Barca and Spain coach Luis Enrique.

In the upcoming season, PSG’s objectives include pursuing a record-extending 12th Ligue 1 title and contending for the elusive Champions League trophy, despite their consistent domestic success. Their title defense begins at home against Lorient on Sunday.

