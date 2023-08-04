Dembele Set to Join PSG as Mbappe’s Future Remains Uncertain

Dembele’s departure due to personal reasons.

PSG also finalizing signing of prospect Goncalo Ramos.

PSG excludes Mbappe from pre-season tour and trains him separately.

Advertisement

Ousmane Dembele, the FC Barcelona winger, is expected to complete his transfer to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Friday. He arrived in Paris on Thursday and will undergo a medical today to finalize the move to the French champions. Dembele’s decision to leave Barcelona is due to personal reasons, prompting his departure from the club.

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez confirmed Dembele’s desire to leave the club after their last pre-season game, a 1-0 victory against AC Milan. Xavi expressed disappointment with the player’s decision as they had invested efforts in ensuring Dembele’s happiness and impact on the team. Despite wanting him to renew his contract and continue with Barcelona, Xavi acknowledged that Dembele has a clear offer from PSG and expressed understanding for his personal decision.

Meanwhile, PSG is also close to finalizing the signing of Goncalo Ramos. The young prospect gained attention after scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 game. Ramos had been linked to various clubs, including Manchester United, but PSG is now set to secure his services.

The potential signings of Dembele and Ramos indicate that PSG may be preparing for a major departure – Kylian Mbappe. In June, Mbappe confirmed that he would not renew his contract with PSG beyond 2025, prompting the club to consider selling him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

PSG’s approach to dealing with Mbappe’s situation has been significant. They excluded him from the club’s squad for their Asian pre-season tour and sent him to train with discarded players who are no longer part of the team’s plans. This move indicates the club’s determination to push him out of the club.

As Dembele and Ramos’ moves to PSG are set to be finalized, the French club is making strategic decisions to reinforce their squad amid Mbappe’s possible departure. The situation is closely monitored by football enthusiasts, as it involves high-profile players and potential implications for the upcoming season.

Advertisement