Diego Godin’s farewell match marred by violence

Velez Sarsfield players were attacked by their own fans.

The players were physically assaulted and threatened with firearms.

The players are concerned about their safety and futures at the club.

Uruguayan defender Diego Godin bid farewell to Velez Sarsfield in a match against Huracan, which unfortunately ended in a defeat.

However, after the game, the situation took a dark turn when some of Velez’s own fans attacked the players with violence, even brandishing firearms.

As the team returned to their training camp at Villa Olimpica Stadium, they were ambushed by several cars carrying members of the ‘Barra Brava’ fan group. Gianluca Prestianni, a striker for the team, shared his terrifying experience with the international sports channel, recounting how he was physically assaulted, struck twice in the face, and threatened. The players were in fear, with some hesitant to go home due to concerns about being followed.

Former Boca Juniors defender Leonardo Jara also faced threats and intimidation when a car blocked his path. The distressing incident has left the players, including Santiago Castro and Francisco Ortega, deeply concerned about their safety and futures at the club.

In response, Atletico Velez issued a statement expressing regret and strong condemnation for the incident and the intimidation faced by their players. While the players chose not to file a police complaint, they have been called in for criminal investigation.

Coach Sebastian Mendez informed the club’s directors that the team will not resume training until adequate security measures are in place.

On the sporting front, Velez’s performance in the Argentine Professional League has been disappointing, with only five wins in 27 games, placing them 25th out of 28 teams.

The farewell match for Diego Godin, a respected figure in football, was marred by this shocking incident, and now the focus is on addressing safety concerns and restoring a sense of security within the club.

