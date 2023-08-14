Dravid calls for more flexibility in India’s T20I batting lineup

India lost the T20I series to West Indies 3-2.

Rahul Dravid expressed dissatisfaction with the team’s batting capabilities.

Dravid said that India needs to improve their batting depth with the 50-overs World Cup on the horizon. Rahul Dravid, the head coach of India, expressed dissatisfaction with his team’s batting capabilities following their 3-2 loss to West Indies in a three-match T20I series.

“India must improve their batting depth with the 50-overs World Cup on the horizon,” Dravid told reporters after the series loss.

A youthful Indian team, lacking a number of prominent players, displayed resilience after being down 0-2 in the five-game series. However, they ultimately suffered an eight-wicket loss in Lauderhill. Opener Brandon King played a pivotal role for West Indies, remaining unbeaten at 85 as they successfully chased the target.

Suryakumar Yadav contributed 61 runs off 45 balls for India, but he received limited backing from the middle and lower order. This led to India setting a modest total of 165-9 in 20 overs. In response, West Indies reached 171-2 in just 18 overs, with Nicholas Pooran (47) providing valuable support to King.

“Our one-day team is really different to the squad that we had here. But yeah, it didn’t allow us the flexibility to change the combinations a little bit,” he added.

“But going forward, we’ve got to look at certain areas in which we can get better. Finding depth in our batting has been an area we’re trying to address.

"But that can happen. It's a young team, a developing team so there are going to be times when we have our ups and downs," he added. "Of course we're disappointed. To be able to win from 0-2 down would have been special."

