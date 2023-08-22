Ebadot Hossain out of Asia Cup with injury, Tanzim Hasan called up

Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury.

He suffered the injury during the recent ODI series against Afghanistan.

He has been replaced in the squad by young fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Ebadot, a 29-year-old fast bowler, was initially included in the squad but suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the recent ODI series against Afghanistan.

Despite undergoing rehabilitation, he hasn’t recuperated sufficiently to be eligible for selection in the Asia Cup.