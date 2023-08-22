Advertisement
Ebadot Hossain out of Asia Cup with injury, Tanzim Hasan called up

  • Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury.
  • He suffered the injury during the recent ODI series against Afghanistan.
  • He has been replaced in the squad by young fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Bangladeshi paceman Ebadot Hossain will miss the upcoming Asia Cup due to a knee injury, as confirmed by the national cricket board on Tuesday.

Ebadot, a 29-year-old fast bowler, was initially included in the squad but suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the recent ODI series against Afghanistan.

Despite undergoing rehabilitation, he hasn’t recuperated sufficiently to be eligible for selection in the Asia Cup.

“Ebadot had undergone six weeks of rehab following the injury. We have had multiple MRIs done during this time and the reports suggest that his ACL is still a concern and requires further management. Therefore, he misses out on the Asia Cup,” BCB Chief Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said.

“Considering the importance of the Bangladesh team’s next major event, which is the ICC World Cup in October, the BCB is committed to exploring every safe medical option available for getting Ebadot back to full fitness and playing as early as possible, including consultation and treatment overseas,” he said.

The BCB’s National Selection Panel has chosen young and inexperienced fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib to replace Ebadot in the Asia Cup lineup.

Despite being only 20 years old, Sakib has an impressive record of 57 wickets in 37 List-A matches. He also performed well in the recent ACC Emerging Men’s Asia Cup, taking nine wickets in three matches.

This decision brings the count of players from the victorious 2020 ICC U19 World Cup team in the squad to five, with Tawhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, and Tanzid Hasan Tamim also included.

Bangladesh Asia Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

