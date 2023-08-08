Elon Musk to have surgery ahead of MMA match against Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk said he may require surgery before the fight.

Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are planning to have a cage fight.

Musk said he is getting an MRI of his neck and upper back tomorrow.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Motors and X (formerly known as Twitter), said he wanted to get his neck and back examined before the fight and might even require surgery.

The bout has not yet been scheduled, but it might occur at UFC Apex in Nevada.

“Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow,” Musk said on Sunday night, responding to a tweet about Mark Zuckerberg waiting for his confirmation to set a date for fight night.

“May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week,” Musk continued.

Musk announced the same day that his altercation with Zuckerberg would be shown live on X.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” Musk said.

“I am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight,” Musk added. “Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.”

Given that they have been honing their talents alongside renowned professional wrestlers, both billionaires appear to be prepared for the bout.

In July, Zuckerberg advanced in the jiu-jitsu ranks and earned the title of Blue Belt, adding another accomplishment to his combat sports résumé.

Musk hasn’t been playing around either; last month, he was spotted working out with former MMA champion Georges St-Pierre (GSP). Zuckerberg is quite active to keep fit.

It should be mentioned that if the fight takes place in the Octagon, famed UFC fighter Conor McGregor has also said that he will personally assist Musk in preparing against Zuckerberg.

“I’m interested,” McGregor told the media. “Are they gonna go ahead with it? Are they gonna make it happen?”

On June 21, Musk said, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol [laugh out loud],” in response to news that Zuckerberg will establish his own version of Twitter.

The creator of Facebook became aware of the tweet and decided to send up his own message, adding “Send me location,” which shows he is seriously considering fighting.

“If it happens under the UFC banner, I’m with it. It has to happen under the UFC banner,” he added.

