England Cricket Board equalizes match fees for men and women

ECB has equalized match fees for men’s and women’s international matches.

This is a major step forward for gender equality in cricket.

This is a positive development for the future of women’s cricket.

Advertisement

With immediate effect, the match fees for England women’s international matches have been raised to parity with those for men.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) study, which concluded that prejudice is “widespread” in English and Welsh cricket, recommended the reform.

The England and Wales Cricket Board reportedly paid women 15% of men’s costs for white-ball matches and 25% of men’s pay for tests.

The shift, according to England’s captain Heather Knight, is “fantastic to see.”

“It’s really important that we continue to drive the women’s game forward,” she added.

“The direction of travel for the women’s game has always been the most important thing, creating a sustainable product that people want to watch and play, and I’m sure this will make cricket an increasingly attractive sport to girls and young women as we continue to grow the game.”

Advertisement

The action also followed the women’s Ashes series this summer, which drew record-breaking audiences.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said: “We are currently considering all the recommendations made by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, but equalising match fees is one immediate step we are pleased to make now.

“We all want cricket to be the team sport of choice for female athletes, and with the investments we are making – and increasingly lucrative opportunities around the world – we are seeing cricketers become some of the highest earning female athletes in UK team sports.

“However, we know there is still much further to go as we ultimately strive for equality across the game.”

The modification has been implemented in preparation for the upcoming England women’s T20 series against Sri Lanka, commencing on Thursday.

Match fees, which are in addition to the broader salaries England players receive from the ECB, have undergone this adjustment. The overall salaries of England women players remain unaffected by this change.

Advertisement

The ICEC report, which brought attention to issues of racism, sexism, classism, and elitism, revealed that the average earnings for England women constitute 20.6% of those for England men. Additionally, the allowance for the captain of the England women’s team is 31% of that given to the men’s captain.

In the year 2022, the ECB declared a substantial £3.5 million enhancement for both 2023 and 2024. This move is aimed at elevating the number of professional cricketers to nearly 100.

In a parallel context, the Football Association has maintained equal payment for England’s male and female players since 2020.

Furthermore, earlier this year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) committed to providing equal prize money for its events.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Also Read ECB confirms schedule for England vs Zimbabwe Test match England will host Zimbabwe for a one-off Test match from May 28...

Advertisement