England secures first-ever Netball World Cup final spot

In a historic moment for English netball, England secured their first-ever spot in the Netball World Cup final with a thrilling 46-40 victory over reigning champions New Zealand.

The eagerly awaited final will be broadcasted live on Sunday, with selected games also available on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

The match started with both teams showing signs of nerves, leading to a tightly contested first quarter, resulting in a tie at 9-9. As the game progressed, New Zealand found their rhythm, while England’s Layla Guscoth and Fran Williams displayed tenacity and skill to keep their team in the game. The scores remained close, and the third quarter ended with a 32-32 tie.

The final quarter brought even more excitement as Imogen Allison returned to the Centre position for England, and Fran Williams made a game-changing interception in the circle. New Zealand fought hard to make a comeback, leveling the scores at 40-all with five minutes remaining.

However, England’s determination prevailed as they pushed forward. Williams’ crucial interception with four minutes left gave England a two-goal lead, and further goals from Cardwell and Housby sealed their momentous 46-40 triumph.

England co-captain Layla Guscoth expressed gratitude for the team’s hard work behind the scenes and emphasized the significance of this achievement. Fran Williams highlighted the team’s mental resilience and the strategic impact of players coming on later in the game.

The victory marks a pivotal moment for English netball, silencing critics and showcasing the team’s unwavering commitment. As they prepare to face Australia in the highly anticipated final, the entire nation eagerly awaits the chance to witness history in the making.

