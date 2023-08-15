England star Stokes could reverse ODI retirement

Advertisement Ben Stokes considering ODI comeback for World Cup defense.

Stokes open to reversing ODI retirement for England.

Stokes open to reversing ODI retirement for England.

England hopeful of Stokes return for ODI World Cup. Ben Stokes, the standout player of England's victorious 2019 World Cup campaign, appears to be leaning towards ending his ODI retirement in anticipation of this year's global tournament. Stokes is reportedly willing to reverse his decision to retire from One Day International cricket, aiming to contribute to England's efforts in defending their World Cup title. Having withdrawn from ODI cricket due to concerns about his workload in 2022, Stokes played a significant role in England's historic World Cup triumph and was recognized as the player of the match in the final against New Zealand.

“Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all,” he had said at the time of his retirement decision.

Importantly, it should be highlighted that Stokes is presently dealing with a knee injury that led to his absence from bowling in the final three matches of the recent Ashes Test series. Should he make a comeback to One Day International (ODI) cricket, it is anticipated that he will participate primarily as a specialized batter. Matthew Mott, the head coach in charge of England's white-ball cricket, expressed his intention to entice Stokes to reconsider his retirement and take part in the tournament.

“There has not been a clear direction on what he’s going to do yet, but we are still hopeful,” he had said.

“I’ve always said his bowling would be a bonus, but just look at what he brings with the bat, even in the field. Watching him throughout the whole Ashes series, he had such a great presence. He’s done it for years when it comes to performing in one-day cricket and so he’s an invaluable commodity.”

