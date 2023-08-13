England survive late scare to beat Colombia, set up semifinal against Australia

England defeated Colombia 2-1 to reach the Women’s World Cup semifinals.

England’s experience proved to be the difference in the end.

The Lionesses will now face Australia in the semifinals.

England secured their spot in the Women’s World Cup semifinals by defeating Colombia 2-1. Goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo capitalized on defensive mistakes, pushing England past their determined opponents.

Colombia, in their debut semifinal appearance, surprised the favorites by taking an early 1-0 lead through an impressive goal by Leicy Santos.

This surprising run began with their upset win against Germany in the group stage. However, England’s Lionesses turned the tide and secured a semifinal place against Australia.

Despite being the reigning European champions, England faced difficulties in finding their rhythm during the knockout stages. They reached the semifinals through a penalty shootout against Nigeria and a less convincing win against Colombia. Under coach Sarina Wiegman’s guidance, who lost only one match in her two-year tenure, their experience played a crucial role in advancing.

Alessia Russo, the goal-scorer, acknowledged the team’s resilience, praising the backline’s performance against Colombia’s talented players.

The game saw early attacking efforts from both sides, with Russo and Rachel Daly coming close for England, while Colombia’s Linda Caicedo caused defensive uncertainty.

Colombia took the lead with a remarkable strike from Santos just before halftime, but England responded quickly with Hemp’s goal, making her the youngest player to score for England in a Women’s World Cup knockout match.

In the second half, England took the lead through Russo’s unexpected goal from a long ball. Despite late pressure from Colombia, England held onto their lead, setting up a semifinal clash against Australia, a historic rival and co-host.

The upcoming semifinal in Sydney promises an exciting contest for both teams. Russo welcomed the challenge, looking forward to playing against the best and facing a passionate host nation.

As England readies for the semifinal, their journey highlights the unpredictable nature of football and the determination needed to overcome tough opponents on the road to success.

