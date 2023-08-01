England’s head coach Brendon McCullum clarifies statement after boos

Advertisement Brendon McCullum clarifies statement after boos.

McCullum stated that they will now share a drink with Australian team.

England's head coach Brendon McCullum has addressed his earlier statement following the stumping dismissal, which had led to a strong negative reaction from the Lord's crowd. After the Ashes Test series concluded in a 2-2 draw, McCullum stated that they will now share a drink with the Australian team.

"Yeah, we'll have a beer," McCullum said with a laugh when asked by reporters about his previous comments.

In the second test at Lord's, Alex Carey, the Australian wicketkeeper, got Jonny Bairstow out by using an underarm throw to hit the stumps when Bairstow had left his position at the end of an over.

The stumping dismissal resulted in a strong negative reaction from the crowd at Lord's, with loud booing, and some MCC members in the pavilion directed verbal abuse towards the Australian players.

“I can’t imagine we’ll be having a beer with them any time soon,” McCullum said

“You’ve got to live with the decisions you make.”

On Monday, he clarified that his statements were misunderstood.

“If we look back to after that test match I don’t necessarily think what I said was construed in the right way,” he said.

“What I was saying was I’ve made mistakes in the past, and there’s times when you look back on some decisions with regret and I put my hand up to say that. I guess that’s what I was challenging. That’s the grey area around the spirit of cricket.”

He also mentioned that the event would remain memorable in the series' history.

“Ashes series have all these twists and turns and moments which people talk about and are able to remember them by, and that was certainly one of those,” he said.

However, he emphasized that it wouldn't negatively affect his relationship with the Australian team, especially their captain Pat Cummins.

“I’ve had the pleasure of being able to coach Pat over in the IPL (in India). He’s an absolute champion fella, and I consider him one of my mates,” McCullum said.

