Edition: English
Fans angry at PCB for leaving out Imran Khan in Independence Day film

Imran Khan holding 1992 Cricket World Cup trophy

  • Imran Khan was left out of the PCB’s Independence Day celebration film.
  • Khan is considered one of the greatest all-rounders of all time.
  • The PCB has not commented on the decision to exclude Khan from the film.
Imran Khan, a great all-rounder, was left out of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Independence Day celebration film, which drew criticism on Monday.

The moment the footage was posted on the board’s official social media pages, the PCB earned the anger of Pakistan cricket fans.

Imran Khan had an illustrious cricket career, participating in 88 Tests and 175 ODIs for Pakistan.

He maintained impressive averages of 37 with the bat and 22 with the ball, placing him among the leading quartet of star all-rounders of the 1980s. This group included Ian Botham, Richard Hadlee, and Kapil Dev, who left a lasting impact on Test cricket.

In his final decade of international cricket, Imran played 51 Tests and exhibited exceptional performance, boasting a batting average of 50 and a bowling average of 19.

Imran Khan’s leadership also had remarkable achievements. He guided Pakistan to their first series victory in England in 1987. However, the pinnacle of his career was leading the Pakistan cricket team to victory in the 1992 World Cup, a monumental achievement that he achieved with his inspirational leadership.

Transitioning from cricket to politics, Imran Khan faced legal challenges. He was incarcerated on corruption charges related to the Toshakhana case, resulting in a three-year prison sentence. Subsequently, he was disqualified from running for office for a period of five years by the election commission.

