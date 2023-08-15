Fans angry at PCB for leaving out Imran Khan in Independence Day film

Imran Khan was left out of the PCB’s Independence Day celebration film.

Khan is considered one of the greatest all-rounders of all time.

The PCB has not commented on the decision to exclude Khan from the film.

Imran Khan, a great all-rounder, was left out of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Independence Day celebration film, which drew criticism on Monday.

The moment the footage was posted on the board’s official social media pages, the PCB earned the anger of Pakistan cricket fans.

Reminiscing in Pakistan crickets history, 11 images of the 1992 World Cup win and not one pic or mention of the greatest that ever played the game for the country! Imran Khan will go down in history as one of the greats of the global game!#PakistanCricket https://t.co/wKsvBgNZ3u — Urooj Mumtaz Khan (@uroojmumtazkhan) August 14, 2023

Me: Lol, no way you can make a video celebrating Pak cricket without the greatest Pak cricketer ever. Siri: Yeah no way. PCB: Hold my Pakola. https://t.co/vo8L3iYn9i — Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) August 14, 2023

Takes some special effort to get roasted on your own account by your own fans, on Independence day, celebrating your own greatest cricketing achievements.

But they’ve managed it with ease. https://t.co/w2QvX8fGGb — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) August 14, 2023

Imran Khan who gave world cricket the concept of neutral umpires for the first time – The Imran Khan who told the world how to reverse swing with an old ball – The Imran Khan who made Pakistan’s cricket team the number one team in the world and won the World Cup. Today, how can… https://t.co/7lZPKB1vou — Asif Ali (@asifbhandari) August 14, 2023

Is that one day maybe 25 March 1992? Or some other day? This day? https://t.co/alUa3x6ofe pic.twitter.com/GS2T83hZfA — Zarrar Khuhro (@ZarrarKhuhro) August 14, 2023

Women’s team has bigger share than just showing a frame of them in celebrating history.

What is more ironic is to see Imran Khan shown for split seconds. A captain that brought first world cup… https://t.co/uRfIjq4M2K — Noorena Shams (@noorenashams) August 15, 2023

Stalinist. Imran Khan airbrushed from the history of Pakistan cricket. https://t.co/HtCaJPwLnM — Peter Oborne (@OborneTweets) August 14, 2023

They often say mixing politics with cricket ain’t right.

This was a great chance to walk the talk.

Sadly, they didn’t. https://t.co/66Qmdwo6UU Advertisement — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) August 15, 2023

What's the state of Pakistan 76 years to the day it became a country? The captain of the 1992 team, that led the country to its only WC victory, is not pictured in this video about Pakistani cricket's legacy. A video from the official Pakistani Cricket account. https://t.co/3CVfduTN0g — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) August 14, 2023

Imran Khan had an illustrious cricket career, participating in 88 Tests and 175 ODIs for Pakistan.

He maintained impressive averages of 37 with the bat and 22 with the ball, placing him among the leading quartet of star all-rounders of the 1980s. This group included Ian Botham, Richard Hadlee, and Kapil Dev, who left a lasting impact on Test cricket.

In his final decade of international cricket, Imran played 51 Tests and exhibited exceptional performance, boasting a batting average of 50 and a bowling average of 19.

Imran Khan’s leadership also had remarkable achievements. He guided Pakistan to their first series victory in England in 1987. However, the pinnacle of his career was leading the Pakistan cricket team to victory in the 1992 World Cup, a monumental achievement that he achieved with his inspirational leadership.

Transitioning from cricket to politics, Imran Khan faced legal challenges. He was incarcerated on corruption charges related to the Toshakhana case, resulting in a three-year prison sentence. Subsequently, he was disqualified from running for office for a period of five years by the election commission.

