Fawad Alam quits Pakistan cricket to pursue career in USA.

Fawad will represent the Chicago Kingsmen.

He had to wait for over a decade before getting another opportunity.

Pakistani left-handed batsman Fawad Alam has decided to leave the cricket scene in Pakistan and is now pursuing opportunities in the United States of America (USA).

Fawad, who last played a Test match in Sri Lanka the previous year, has become a part of the Chicago Kingsmen team in the Minor League Cricket T20. This league falls under the jurisdiction of Major League Cricket (MLC), the inaugural cricket league of America, which concluded at the end of July.

Fawad will represent the Chicago Kingsmen alongside another Pakistani cricketer, Hassan Khan.

Hassan, who has experience in Pakistan’s youth cricket system and the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has also chosen to leave his home country to seek better career prospects in the USA.

The unconventional left-handed batsman made his introduction to Test cricket in 2009, following a brief period in limited-overs formats since his debut in 2007.

He marked his Test debut with a century, potentially marking the start of a promising career. However, he was excluded from the squad after only three Tests in the same year.

He had to wait for over a decade before getting another opportunity to represent the Test side. In the meantime, he amassed more than 10,000 runs in domestic cricket. In 2020, he was given the chance to return to the Test team during a series against England on their home turf.

Although that particular series didn’t yield favorable results for the left-handed player, he displayed his true potential in the subsequent series in New Zealand by crafting a century that saved the match.

During 2021, he managed to hit three centuries in matches against South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies. However, the following year saw him being excluded from the starting lineup after facing setbacks in a three-match Test series against Australia at home and a Test against Sri Lanka in July.

Agha Salman took Fawad’s place in the second Test against Sri Lanka the previous year, leading to Fawad being dropped from the team once again.

