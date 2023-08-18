FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid Negotiate Joao Felix Transfer

FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid negotiate deal for Joao Felix, according to Sport.

Barcelona seeks a season-long contract for the 23-year-old Portuguese attacker.

Departure of Ousmane Dembele prompts Barcelona’s interest in Felix.

According to Sport, FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are now negotiating a deal for Portuguese attacker Joao Felix.

The Catalan club is interested in signing the 23-year-old on a season-long contract because they are looking for an attacker who can score goals while also generating chances for other players on the pitch.

With the departure of Ousmane Dembele to PSG, the arrival of the Portuguese appears to be unavoidable.

However, there are some issues in the transaction because Barcelona knows they will have to pay 100% of the player’s salary as well as the loan cost, which they have not yet agreed to, but a deal will go through if they increase their offer.

Felix has struggled to acclimatise to Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, contributing only 52 goals in 131 games for the club.

He also failed to make an impression at Chelsea, where he spent one season on loan, scoring four goals in 20 games.

The transfer of Felix to Barcelona is complex not just because of financial considerations, but also because Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta and head coach Xavi Hernandez are not on the same page.

While Laporta has officially indicated his desire to bring Felix, Xavi is opposed to the signing.

Xavi admires Felix’s attacking abilities, but he dislikes his defensive work-rate.

Xavi wants his side to defend with all the players in transition, which is one of the reasons Ansu Fati frequently struggles to make the starting XI because he is not a defensively aggressive player.

One of the main reasons Felix failed to become a success at Atletico despite the club paying a record sum of €126 million for him was a lack of defensive input.

However, given the scarcity of signing possibilities, it appears that Xavi will have to settle for the Portuguese.

