FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Round of 16 schedule confirmed

Germany was eliminated from the tournament after a 1-1 draw.

Group stages of Cup were filled with unexpected outcomes.

The Round of 16 schedule has been released.

Germany’s hopes in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 were dashed as they were eliminated after a 1-1 draw against South Korea at the Sun Corp Stadium in Australia.

To qualify for the round of 16, Germany needed a victory. Despite having the same points as the winning team, their positive goal difference of five could have secured their place in the next round.

South Korea displayed remarkable resilience against Germany’s energetic attacks, even though the Germans dominated with 71% possession and attempted 14 shots.

The group stage matches of the Women’s World Cup have now concluded, and 16 teams will now compete in the Round of 16 for a chance to advance to the quarter-finals.

The group stages of the Women's World Cup were filled with unexpected outcomes, as renowned teams like Brazil, hosts New Zealand, Canada, and Germany failed to make it to the next round. Conversely, lesser-known teams like Jamaica and Morocco, who are participating in their inaugural Women's World Cup, managed to qualify for the next stage, surprising many.

Women’s World Cup Round of 16 schedule

August 5 — Saturday

Match 1: Switzerland vs Spain @ Eder Park Outer Oval, New Zealand

Match 2: Japan vs Norway @ Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand

August 6 — Sunday

Match 3: Netherlands vs South Africa @ Allianz Stadium, Australia

Match 4: Sweden vs United States @ Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Australia

August 7 — Monday

Match 5: England vs Nigeria @ Sun Corp Stadium, Australia

Match 6: Australia vs Denmark @ Stadium Australia, Australia

August 8 — Tuesday

Match 7: Jamaica vs Colombia @ Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Australia

Match 8: France vs Morocco @ Hindmarsh Stadium, Australia

