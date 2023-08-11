Food prices in New Zealand soar 9.6% in a year.

Restaurant dining and prepared food emerged as the second most significant factor in the yearly trend, with the surge attributed to on-site lunch and brunch, as well as to-go meals and in-house dinners, as explained by the source.

In July 2023, the cost of food per month experienced a decrease of 0.5 percent compared to June 2023, according to data from Stats NZ.

The decline in prices for items like tomatoes, avocados, and oranges had the most notable impact on the overall monthly decrease and also displayed a year-on-year decrease, as noted by Mitchell.