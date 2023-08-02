Former captains clash over regional teams and Duke balls

The PCB Management Committee met to discuss important matters.

The committee could not reach a unanimous decision.

All three former players disapproved of using Duke balls.

The recently appointed PCB Management Committee held a crucial meeting in Lahore to discuss important matters regarding the upcoming domestic season, following the guidelines of the 2014 constitution.

The meeting focused on two key points – the inclusion of regional teams and the usage of Duke balls in the domestic season 2023.

However, the three former captains, Rashid Latif, Mohammad Hafeez, and Misbah-ul-Haq, could not reach a unanimous decision on these critical issues.

Misbah-ul-Haq, who recently took on the position of head of the Management Committee, advocated for the inclusion of eight regions in the domestic season.

Mohammad Hafeez, on the other hand, suggested involving six regions, while Rashid strongly supported the idea of including a significant 16 regions in First-Class cricket for this year.

Rashid Latif also emphasized the importance of incorporating the Sialkot region in the upcoming edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is scheduled for September.

It was reported that all three former players expressed their disapproval of using Duke balls in domestic cricket, preferring the utilization of Kookaburra balls.

However, Junaid Zia, the director of domestic cricket, clarified that the Duke balls cannot be returned as they were specifically ordered for the season.

