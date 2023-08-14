Former England fast bowler Steven Finn retires from cricket

Steven Finn has retired from all forms of cricket after a 18-year career.

He has played 126 international matches for England and took 254 wickets.

His most memorable performance was in 2015 when he took a hat-trick in the final over of an Ashes match against Australia. England fast bowler Steven Finn has declared his retirement from all forms of cricket after a career spanning 18 years. The 34-year-old player made this announcement on Monday, revealing that a knee injury sidelined him for most of 2023 and ultimately led to his decision to end his playing career.

“Today I am retiring from all forms of cricket with immediate effect,” read Finn’s statement. “I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it.

“To have played 125 games for England, including 36 Tests, far surpassed what I dreamed of. I want to thank Sussex Cricket for their support over the last 12 months especially and for welcoming me wholeheartedly into the club at the beginning of last season.

“It really is a great place to play cricket and I’m sorry that I wasn’t able to play more of a part on the field since joining the club,” he said.

“I retire with some amazing memories with England, Middlesex and Sussex, shared with fantastic people. Those will live with me forever.

“Thank you to all the people who have followed and supported my career, especially my parents who allowed me to chase my dream when I was a youngster.

“Cricket has given me a lot and I hope to give back to the game in some capacity in the future. But, for now, I’ll enjoy watching on without wondering whether my body will be able to make it through another day’s cricket. Thank you,” he concluded.

The fast bowler represented the English cricket team in a total of 126 international games and managed to secure 254 wickets during his time on the field.

Finn’s standout performance for England occurred in 2015 when they faced their rivals Australia. In this match, he achieved a remarkable feat by taking a hat-trick in the final over, which resulted in his best career figures of 7 wickets for 79 runs. This outstanding display took place in Birmingham and played a crucial role in England’s triumph in the Ashes series with a 3-2 victory.

Finn also contributed significantly to two more Ashes victories. The first was in 2010, a historic win as England emerged victorious in Australia for the first time since 1986/87. The second success came in 2013 when England secured an Ashes win on home soil.

