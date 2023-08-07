Former NZ skipper Daniel Vettori named new head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Daniel Vettori has been appointed as the new head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Vettori will replace Brian Lara, who served as the head coach of the team last season.

Vettori is also the assistant coach of the Australia men’s team.

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has been named the new head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

The West Indian legend Brian Lara has been replaced by Vettori, and the team is anticipating a successful new campaign.

🚨Announcement🚨 Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori joins the #OrangeArmy as Head Coach🧡 Welcome, coach! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2wXd8B1T86 Advertisement — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 7, 2023

In addition to serving as the Australia men’s team’s assistant coach, Vettori formerly served as the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.

Before taking over as head coach last year, Lara served as Hyderabad’s batting coach. After four victories in 14 games under him, the 2016 league champions placed bottom in the 10-team league.

“As our 2-year association with Brian Lara comes to an end, we bid adieu to him,” the team said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Thank you for the contributions to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavors.”

