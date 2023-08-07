Former NZ spinner Vettori appointed SRH coach.

Vettori is replacing the renowned West Indian cricketer.

Andy Flower was announced as the new head coach of RCB.

Daniel Vettori, the former captain of New Zealand’s cricket team, has been named the new head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Vettori is replacing the renowned West Indian cricketer, Brian Lara, as the franchise aims for a successful season. Prior to this, Vettori had previously served as the coach for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL and also worked as an assistant coach for the Australia men’s team.

Brian Lara, who was the batting coach at Hyderabad before becoming the head coach last year, oversaw a disappointing season for the team. Despite being the 2016 champions, they finished last in the 10-team league with only four wins in 14 matches.

“As our 2 year association with Brian Lara comes to an end, we bid adieu to him,” the team said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Thank you for the contributions to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours.”

Last week, former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower was announced as the new head coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He takes over the coaching role from Sanjay Bangar, while Mike Hesson, the team’s director of cricket operations, also departed.

Andy Flower, a former Zimbabwe captain, is a highly sought-after coach with an impressive track record. He led England to victory in the T20 World Cup in 2010 and has experienced success in various franchise-based competitions in England, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Previously, Flower served as the coach for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. At RCB, he will reunite with Faf du Plessis, as the two had previously worked together at St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League.

