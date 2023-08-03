Former PCB Chairman Ijaz Butt Passes Away in Lahore

He had been ailing for a long time, according to his son-in-law.

PCB expresses sadness and offers condolences on Twitter.

He played a crucial role in decision-making for the board.

Ijaz Butt, the former head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), passed away in Lahore. The 85-year-old had been in poor health for an extended period, according to his son-in-law Arif Saeed.

According to his son-in-law Arif Saeed, the 85-year-old has been ailing for a long time.

“The PCB is saddened by the news of the passing of former Test cricketer and ex-PCB chairman Ijaz Butt. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” the PCB said in a brief statement posted to its official Twitter account.

Ijaz Butt’s tenure as the chairman of PCB was marked by various challenges and significant moments in Pakistani cricket. During his time in office, he played a crucial role in making crucial decisions and overseeing the board’s operations.

Ijaz Butt’s contributions to cricket in Pakistan will be remembered, and his passing has left a void in the cricketing world, particularly among those who admired his leadership and dedication to the game.

