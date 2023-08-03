Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Former PCB Chairman Ijaz Butt Passes Away in Lahore

Former PCB Chairman Ijaz Butt Passes Away in Lahore

Articles
Advertisement
Former PCB Chairman Ijaz Butt Passes Away in Lahore

Former PCB Chairman Ijaz Butt Passes Away in Lahore

Advertisement
  • He had been ailing for a long time, according to his son-in-law.
  • PCB expresses sadness and offers condolences on Twitter.
  • He played a crucial role in decision-making for the board.
Advertisement

Ijaz Butt, the former head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), passed away in Lahore. The 85-year-old had been in poor health for an extended period, according to his son-in-law Arif Saeed.

According to his son-in-law Arif Saeed, the 85-year-old has been ailing for a long time.

“The PCB is saddened by the news of the passing of former Test cricketer and ex-PCB chairman Ijaz Butt. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,”  the PCB said in a brief statement posted to its official Twitter account.

Ijaz Butt’s tenure as the chairman of PCB was marked by various challenges and significant moments in Pakistani cricket. During his time in office, he played a crucial role in making crucial decisions and overseeing the board’s operations.

Ijaz Butt’s contributions to cricket in Pakistan will be remembered, and his passing has left a void in the cricketing world, particularly among those who admired his leadership and dedication to the game.

Also Read

Barcelona in Talks for Joao Cancelo Transfer from Manchester City
Barcelona in Talks for Joao Cancelo Transfer from Manchester City

Preferred choice of Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez. Cancelo left Manchester City...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story