Gerrard dismisses reports of Greenwood move to Al-Ettifaq

Liverpool legend and current head coach of Saudi club Al-Ettifaq, Steven Gerrard, recently addressed rumors about Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood potentially joining his team.

Gerrard, 43, used his Instagram story to share an image from a news article linking Greenwood, 21, to Al-Ettifaq and dismissed the rumors with a “Fake news” caption.

Gerrard’s managerial journey in Saudi Arabia has begun on a positive note, with two wins in his first two league matches against Al-Nassr and Al-Hazm, which included facing Cristiano Ronaldo’s team.

Manchester United officially announced on August 21 that Greenwood would not continue with the club. This decision followed a six-and-a-half-month investigation that resulted from an incident involving Greenwood. The investigation led the club to conclude that the online content available did not provide a complete perspective, and they determined that Greenwood was not guilty of the initially charged offenses. Despite this conclusion, both Greenwood and the club acknowledged the challenges of him returning to Manchester United, leading to a mutual agreement to part ways.

The decision to part ways with Greenwood stemmed from internal conflicts and fan backlash, despite the club’s exoneration of the player after their thorough investigation.

Greenwood’s legal troubles began in January 2022 when he was arrested on suspicion of rape following allegations made by his then-girlfriend, Harriet Robson. As a result, Manchester United suspended him from training and matches. Nike terminated their sponsorship agreement with Greenwood, and he was removed from active squads in the FIFA 22 game by Electronic Arts due to his arrest.

However, in February 2023, the charges of attempted rape and assault against Greenwood were dropped by the prosecutor. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) cited the withdrawal of key witnesses and the emergence of new evidence as reasons for their decision to halt the case against the 21-year-old player.

