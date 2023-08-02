Advertisement Gianluigi retiring from football after 28-year-long career.

He spent the majority of his career with Juventus.

He is a record holder for the most-capped goalkeeper of all time. Gianluigi Buffon, the legendary Italian goalkeeper and a 2006 FIFA World Cup champion, has decided to bid farewell to football after an illustrious career spanning an impressive 28 years. At the age of 45, he made the announcement through a heartfelt post on social media. Buffon's remarkable journey in the sport has seen him achieve an impressive tally of 29 trophies, solidifying his status as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the game.

“That’s all folks. You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together,” he wrote on social media.

Gianluigi Buffon, the legendary Italian goalkeeper, has decided to end his illustrious 28-year-long football career at the club where it all began for him, Parma. Despite struggling with injuries in his last season, he managed to make 18 appearances before announcing his retirement, even though he had a contract until 2024.

Buffon’s journey started at Parma’s academy, and he made his Serie A debut in November 1995. His exceptional performances caught the attention of big clubs, leading him to join Juventus in 2001 for a then-record goalkeeper fee of £32.6 million. He spent the majority of his career with Juventus, playing a remarkable 657 matches and contributing to the team’s success with 10 Serie A titles.

With 176 appearances for Italy, Buffon holds the record for the most-capped goalkeeper of all time. Throughout his career, he played a total of 975 games and achieved 429 clean sheets.

In 2018, he announced his retirement from international football after Italy failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup that year. As Buffon bids farewell to his footballing career, numerous clubs and football figures have sent their tributes to honor the iconic goalkeeper.

Serie A posted: “There is football history. There is also Gigi Buffon. A fairytale career that took off and ended in one place.”

“It was a huge honour for me to have the chance to rub shoulders with you and cross paths with you in your legendary career. You are a golden man who gave me precious advice that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. Good road and especially THANK YOU,” former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe tweeted.

“A legend hangs up his gloves today,” tweeted Juventus. “Your saves, your smiles, and your character will be forever remembered.”



