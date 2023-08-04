Glenn McGrath Predicts Pakistan’s World Cup Success

He names England, Australia, India, and Pakistan as his final four teams.

The World Cup starts on October 5 in India, with England vs. New Zealand in the opener.

Pakistan’s participation subject to decision by the country’s Prime Minister.

Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath predicts that Pakistan will qualify for the semi-finals of the upcoming World Cup in India, scheduled for October-November. In his latest interview, McGrath named the final four teams he believes will reach the semi-finals: England, Australia, India, and Pakistan. He cited England and Pakistan’s impressive performances in recent times and India’s advantage of playing on home soil as reasons for their potential success.

The World Cup is set to commence in India on October 5, with defending champions England facing last World Cup finalists New Zealand in the opening match. Pakistan’s campaign will begin on October 6 against the Netherlands in Hyderabad. A highly anticipated match against arch-rivals India is scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad, though it may be shifted to October 14 due to Navratri celebrations starting on October 15.

Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup will be subject to the decision of the country’s Prime Minister. A security delegation is expected to visit India in the third week of August to assess the security arrangements at the venues hosting Pakistan. Pakistani authorities will coordinate with India and the International Cricket Council (ICC) in this regard.

As the World Cup approaches, cricket fans and players alike are eager to witness the exciting matchups and thrilling performances that the tournament promises. Glenn McGrath’s prediction adds to the anticipation, and all eyes will be on the teams as they compete to claim cricket’s most prestigious prize.

