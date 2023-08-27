Guardiola’s absence could test City’s title credentials

“Little impact, in the sense that whilst it would be good to have our coach alongside us, if we were to be without him for two or three months, then it might have a different type of impact,” Bernardo said

“But for two matches before the international break, some players have been playing under him for seven years, others a bit less.

“But we know perfectly well what he wants from us, and what the rest of the staff want from us.

“So we’ll work in the same way to prepare for these games.

“Of course, they’ll be in communication with each other, and we’ll do our best to play in the same way and to win these games before our manager returns.”

Guardiola is presently in the process of recuperating in Barcelona and is expected to resume his coaching responsibilities following the conclusion of the international break.

“The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca. The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona,” the club said in a press release.

“In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee coaching of the first team on the training field and will assume duties on the touchline until Pep’s return. He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break.

“Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon.”