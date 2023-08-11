Guler ruled out for a month with meniscus problem

Advertisement Courtois is scheduled to undergo surgery in the upcoming days.

Guler was the fifth addition to Real Madrid.

On Friday in Madrid, Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti gave a status report on Arda Guler's injury. During a press briefing, Ancelotti discussed Guler's injury and assured that it is not a significant issue.

“Arda Guler’s problem is very small, he will be back in no time,” Ancelotti said.

Spanish sources have previously indicated that Guler might need surgery, causing a potential absence from the field for two to three months. However, according to Ancelotti’s recent statements, it appears that surgery is no longer being considered.

Guler, an 18-year-old player, was the fifth addition to Real Madrid during the summer, acquired for a transfer fee of €18m plus potential add-ons, and the deal also includes a sell-on clause.

The Turkish player sustained an injury during a training session while on Madrid’s pre-season tour in the United States. Unfortunately, he was unable to participate in any matches. The club officially announced his injury on July 29th, specifying that he had experienced a partial tear in the internal meniscus of his right knee – an injury that typically calls for surgical intervention, as recommended by most specialists.

The past week has been challenging for the team, as their primary goalkeeper Courtois had to leave a training session in tears after suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury. Courtois injured his left knee while attempting to retrieve a ball in the final training game. Consequently, he is scheduled to undergo surgery in the upcoming days.

“After the tests carried out on our player Thibaut Courtois, he’s been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days,” Real Madrid said in a brief statement.

As per information provided by The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana, there is a high probability that Courtois will be absent for the entirety of the season. Cortegana also mentioned that the most optimistic outlook for the goalkeeper would involve his comeback in April.

Having become an integral part of Real's team following his move from Chelsea in 2018, the 31-year-old goalkeeper has played a significant role, participating in 230 matches for the Spanish club. His contributions include securing two La Liga championships and one victory in the Champions League.



