Gvardiol set for Man City move after €90m agreement

Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign Gvardiol.

Gvardiol is set to undergo a medical test on Friday.

The deal could mark the end of Aymeric Laporte’s time.

Manchester City and RB Leipzig have reached an agreement for the transfer of Josko Gvardiol, with City set to pay €90 million for the 21-year-old defender.

The final details of the contract are currently being worked out, and if everything goes smoothly, the deal is expected to be finalized by the end of this week. While the length of the contract hasn’t been disclosed yet, Gvardiol has been given permission to undergo a medical test on Friday, August 4.

Gvardiol, who originally came through the ranks of Dinamo Zagreb, has spent two seasons at RB Leipzig and has a contract with the club until 2027, giving them a strong negotiating position. Leipzig had initially demanded €100 million for the talented center-back, but a €90 million fee was agreed upon.

The defender had caught the eye of Manchester City’s head coach, Pep Guardiola, earlier in the season, and his performances have made him a top target for the English champions. Manchester City had faced Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16 last season, where they convincingly defeated the German club with an 8-1 aggregate score.

Croatian player Gvardiol is set to become City’s second signing of the summer, following Mateo Kovacic, who joined from Chelsea. The deal is worth €90 million, making Gvardiol one of the most expensive defenders in history.

Gvardiol’s arrival could mark the end of Aymeric Laporte’s time at City and might also raise uncertainty about Nathan Ake’s future, considering his crucial role in City’s treble-winning season.

The 21-year-old defender gained prominence as one of the standout performers in the FIFA World Cup 2022 held in Qatar.

After Riyad Mahrez’s move to Saudi Arabia was confirmed, Guardiola suggested the possibility of signing a new striker. With Mahrez gone, there’s now an open spot in the squad, and Guardiola hasn’t dismissed the idea of making another signing.

“The market is open until the end of August… I think a few things or many things are going to happen,” Guardiola on signing a winger.

“We will see if we need wingers or inside players, we will see what happens with loan players, which players stay here or not.”

