Hamilton signs new deal with Mercedes, to stay until 2023

Russell is considered to be one of the most promising young drivers in the sport.

Mercedes won the constructors’ championship for eight consecutive years from 2014 to 2021.

The team has not won a race since the 2021 British Grand Prix.

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes, ending speculation about his future. The 38-year-old has been with the team since 2013 and has won six world titles with them.

Hamilton’s teammate George Russell has also renewed his contract for the same period. The 24-year-old joined Mercedes in 2022 after a successful spell at Williams.

Both drivers are confident that they can help Mercedes return to the front of the F1 grid. The team has struggled in recent years, but they have made progress in recent months.

Hamilton said: “We dream every day of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal.”

Russell added: “I have grown up with this team ever since joining as part of the junior programme back in 2017. It’s my home and it feels fantastic to extend our special relationship through 2025.”

The new contracts are a major boost for Mercedes and they will be hoping that Hamilton and Russell can help them challenge for the championship again in the coming years.

