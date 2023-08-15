Hamza Amin clinches victory in Austrian National Open Golf Championship

Hamza Amin won the Austrian National Open Golf Championship.

Hamza secured victory by two strokes, aided by a series of birdies.

Hamza expressed his joy at winning the championship again.

In Oberwaltersdorf, Austria, on Sunday, Pakistan’s Hamza Amin won the Austrian National Open Golf Championship after outdueling European Tour winner Martin Wiegele amid weather conditions.

Hamza won the competition by two strokes thanks to a string of birdies while carrying his famed father, Taimur Hassan.

Hamza, representing Rumanza Golf Club, triumphed with a spectacular back nine on Sunday, birdying holes 11, 13, 15, and 17, to win by two strokes with scores of 71, 70, 75, and 69 in testing circumstances.

“It’s an amazing feeling to win the Open again, especially with my father on the bag. We created history and will have this memory forever. I was playing well but didn’t have a good third round. Conditions were extremely difficult and the wind was blowing hard. Thankfully I birdied the 18th on Saturday to stay 2 behind and remain in the hunt. Psychologically that birdie gave me good momentum heading into the final round. The putter was cold all day but I told myself to stay patient and keep at it. That’s when I started holing putts and making birdies,” he told the media.

Taimur, the most well-known amateur golfer in Pakistan, was ecstatic.

“It was a wonderful experience to caddy for Hamza and be part of his victory. Great joy in the father and son combination,” he said.

The Austrian Golf Association’s calendar features the prominent National Open Championship, a prestigious golf tournament spanning four days.

This year’s event took place at the impressive Fontana golf club, a venue with a history of hosting various European Tour events.

A total prize fund of 20,000 euros was at stake for professional players, who were not only competing for the championship title but also aiming to follow in the footsteps of national golf luminaries like Markus Brier, Niki Zitny, and Bernd Wiesberger.

Fontana Golf Club, renowned for its championship course that extends internationally, provided an ideal backdrop for this year’s thrilling and demanding championship.

With a participation of 151 players, this edition marked the tournament’s 49th year.

Both the National A team and B team, overseen by the Austrian Federation coaching staff, emerged as strong contenders for the title. However, the ultimate victory was claimed by Hamza Amin, who secured his win in a captivating fashion.

While professionals vied for the winner’s prize of 4,500 euros, amateurs had their sights set on competing for the most esteemed title in Austrian golf: that of the Austrian National Champion.

