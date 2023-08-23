Harsha Bhogle hails Pakistan’s fast bowlers as among the best in world cricket

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 142 runs in the first ODI.

Haris Rauf took five wickets for Pakistan.

Harsha Bhogle praised Pakistani pacers for their performance.

Prominent Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle has commended Pakistan’s fast bowling performance following their impressive showing in the first ODI against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

During the initial match of the three-game series, Haris Rauf took five wickets, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s 142-run victory over Afghanistan.

In pursuit of a 202-run target, Afghanistan’s batting lineup was dismantled, resulting in their dismissal for a mere 59 runs in 19.2 overs. This marked Afghanistan’s second-lowest ODI score, allowing Pakistan to seize a 1-0 lead in the series.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi set the tone by securing two wickets in consecutive deliveries during his second over, while Naseem Shah also secured a wicket.

On the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Bhogle expressed his opinion that Pakistan’s trio of fast bowlers are among the finest in the global cricket scene.

“Pakistan are sending out a strong message with their fast bowling. As good a trio as any in world cricket. And this, in spite of the usual comings and goings in the administration,” Bhogle said on Tuesday.

Against Zimbabwe in Sharjah in 2016, Afghanistan just missed posting their lowest ODI total of 58.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who helped his team to a fifth victory over Afghanistan in as many games, stated, “Haris´s spell was game-changing.”

“We wanted to put 250 but unfortunately fell short so we needed wickets and they were given to us by our fast bowlers.”

Azam, who was dismissed for a third-ball duck after being caught lbw by Rahman, claimed he was not concerned about his batting performance.

“Not scoring is no pressure. I always learn from my mistakes. Sometimes you score and sometimes you don´t, it´s cricket. We want to stay positive.”

According to Shahidi, Afghanistan lost the chance to outperform its neighbors.

“It was a chaseable target,” he said. “I think our shot selection in the beginning was not good enough and because of that we lost some wickets.”

