Hashmatullah Shahidi to lead Afghanistan in Pakistan ODIs

Pakistan cleared to play in ICC World Cup 2023
Pakistan cleared to play in ICC World Cup 2023. Pakistan has consistently...
The Afghanistan Cricket Board’s Selection Committee has announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka.
The squad includes pace bowlers Mohammad Saleem Safi and Wafadar Momand, who were part of the team’s recent ODI tour to Bangladesh.
However, left-arm spinner Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, who made his ODI debut against Bangladesh, and the uncapped leg-spinner Izharulhaq Naveed have not been included in the squad for the Pakistan series. Left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad, on the other hand, has made a comeback to the squad.
Additionally, left-handed middle-order batter Shahidullah Kamal and left-arm fast bowler Farid Ahmad Malik have been named as traveling reserves for the tour.
“Our whole concentration is to prepare the team for the upcoming two big events of Asia Cup and the World Cup 2023. This three-match ODI series against Pakistan provides us with a wonderful opportunity to prepare the team for the forthcoming two events,” ACB Chief Selector Asadullah Khan said.
“The preparations for the Pakistan series are progressing well; the players have recently performed well in the Kabul Camp, which has been supervised by ACB’s HPC staff. The team will also undergo a week-long conditioning camp prior to the Pakistan series,” he added.
Afghanistan squad
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Wafadar Momand.
Schedule
22nd August – 1st ODI, Hambantota, Sri Lanka
24th August – 2nd ODI, Hambantota, Sri Lanka
26th August – 3rd ODI, Colombo, Sri Lanka
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.